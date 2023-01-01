|
Estru 2021
(Sardinia)
|
Carignano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, blackberry and juniper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2023