Maremma Toscana Vermentino 2022
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Vermentino (90%), Viognier (10%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, peach, plum, lemon and kiwi.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Fried fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|June 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| May 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| June 2023
| --