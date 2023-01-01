Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of nettle, apricot, grapefruit, bell pepper, passion fruit, citron, apple, pear, peach, tomato leaf, sage, mint and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit.

8 months in steel tanks, at least 5 months in bottle.


