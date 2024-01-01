|
Collio Sauvignon 2021
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and nettle followed by aromas of broom, apricot, pineapple, passion fruit, peach, apple, grapefruit, pear, tomato leaf, bell pepper and sage.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, apricot and passion fruit.
8 months in steel tanks, at least 5 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|February 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2024
| --