Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and nettle followed by aromas of broom, apricot, pineapple, passion fruit, peach, apple, grapefruit, pear, tomato leaf, bell pepper and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, apricot and passion fruit.

8 months in steel tanks, at least 5 months in bottle.


