Edda 2021
(Apulia)
Chardonnay, Other Grapes
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and grapefruit followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, pear, peach, mango, plum, citron, praline and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.
4 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| --