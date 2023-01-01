Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Edda 2021, San Marzano (Italy)

Edda 2021

San Marzano (Italy)

(Apulia)
Chardonnay, Other Grapes
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and grapefruit followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, pear, peach, mango, plum, citron, praline and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.

4 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

June 2023


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2020   ✧✧✧✧     May 2022       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     June 2023       --    

Other San Marzano's wines 


