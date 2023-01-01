|
Collio Friulano 2020
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Friulano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, almond, pineapple, peach, medlar, pineapple and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
8 months in steel tanks, at least 5 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta and risotto with fish, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2020
| ✧✧✧✧
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| --