Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and bell pepper followed by aromas of elder flower, broom, pineapple, citron, apple, pear, grapefruit, nettle, plum, box flower, tomato leaf, sage and flint. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and bell pepper followed by aromas of elder flower, broom, pineapple, citron, apple, pear, grapefruit, nettle, plum, box flower, tomato leaf, sage and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, pineapple and citron. Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, pineapple and citron.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

