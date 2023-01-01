|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and bell pepper followed by aromas of elder flower, broom, pineapple, citron, apple, pear, grapefruit, nettle, plum, box flower, tomato leaf, sage and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, pineapple and citron.
Aged in steel tanks.