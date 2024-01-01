Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and broom followed by aromas of elder flower, nettle, citron, pear, apple, pineapple, grapefruit, plum, tomato leaf, bell pepper and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and citron.

Aged in steel tanks.


