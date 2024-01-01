|
Friuli Colli Orientali Sauvignon Zuc di Volpe 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and broom followed by aromas of elder flower, nettle, citron, pear, apple, pineapple, grapefruit, plum, tomato leaf, bell pepper and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and citron.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --