Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and banana followed by aromas of white rose, hawthorn, broom, apple, pear and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and banana.

Aged in steel tanks.


