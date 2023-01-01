|
Valle d'Aosta Bianco Ensemblo 2018
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Traminer (50%), Moscato Bianco (40%), Müller Thurgau (10%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and banana followed by aromas of white rose, hawthorn, broom, apple, pear and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and banana.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Broiled crustaceans, Stewed fish, Dairy products, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|August 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2021
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2023
| --