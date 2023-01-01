Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Valle d'Aosta Bianco Ensemblo 2018, La Source (Italy)

Valle d'Aosta Bianco Ensemblo 2018

La Source (Italy)

(Vallée d'Aoste)
Traminer (50%), Moscato Bianco (40%), Müller Thurgau (10%)
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Vallée d'Aoste)
Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and banana followed by aromas of white rose, hawthorn, broom, apple, pear and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and banana.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12%

Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Broiled crustaceans, Stewed fish, Dairy products, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

August 2023


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2017   ✧✧✧✧     June 2021       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     August 2023       --    

