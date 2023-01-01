Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, apple, pear, plum, praline and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, apple, pear, plum, praline and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and apple. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and apple.

A small part of the wine is fermented in barrique. 6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle. A small part of the wine is fermented in barrique. 6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

