Matana 2021
(Molise)
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, apple, pear, plum, praline and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and apple.
A small part of the wine is fermented in barrique. 6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with mushrooms and fish, Sauteed white meat, Broiled fish, Legume soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|August 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2023
| --