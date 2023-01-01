Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, black pepper, licorice, mace, rosemary, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

24 months in steel tanks, 36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.


