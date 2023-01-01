Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, strawberry, blackberry, tamarind, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

24 months in steel tanks, 36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.


