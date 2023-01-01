Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Sommo 2014, Terre di Serrapetrona - Tenuta Stefano Graidi (Italy)

Sommo 2014

Terre di Serrapetrona - Tenuta Stefano Graidi (Italy)

Serrapetrona (Marches)
Vernaccia Nera
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Serrapetrona (Marches)
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, strawberry, blackberry, tamarind, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

24 months in steel tanks, 36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Fruit tarts, Confectionery, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

September 2023


  DiWineTaste Readers
2012   ✧✧✧✧     May 2021       --    
2014   ✧✧✧✧     September 2023       --    

