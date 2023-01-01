Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
  Valtellina Superiore Sassella Stella Retica 2019, Arpepe (Italy)

Valtellina Superiore (Lombardy)
Nebbiolo
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Valtellina Superiore (Lombardy)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, strawberry, cinnamon, chocolate, tobacco, leather, thyme, rosemary, licorice, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

15 months in cask and cement tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

October 2023


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2017   ✧✧✧✧✧     February 2022       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧✧     October 2023       --    

Wine List



