|
Tigiolo 2018
(Veneto)
|
Corvina (40%), Cabernet Sauvignon (40%), Rondinella (10%), Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black currant and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry.
Aged in cask and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2008
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2023
| --