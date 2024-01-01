Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, iris, blueberry, cocoa, carob, tobacco, face powder, mace, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.

At least 24 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.


