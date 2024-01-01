|
Aglianico del Vulture Il Sigillo 2016
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, iris, blueberry, cocoa, carob, tobacco, face powder, mace, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
At least 24 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|January 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2007
| --
|2004
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2008
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2010
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2011
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2011
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2012
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2016
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2017
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2022
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --