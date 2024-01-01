|
Montefalco Sagrantino Collepiano 2019
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, peony, blueberry, face powder, cocoa, cinnamon, tobacco, clove, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
12 months in barrique, 8 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 15.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|February 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| Issue 42, June 2006
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2010
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2012
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2012
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| May 2014
| ✧✧✧✧
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2016
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| February 2017
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2017
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2018
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2021
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2023
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| February 2024
| --