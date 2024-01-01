|
Montefalco Sagrantino 25 Anni 2019
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, tamarind, face powder, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, leather, licorice, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
24 months in barrique, 8 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 15.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|February 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2010
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2012
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| May 2014
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2015
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2016
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| February 2017
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2018
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| February 2023
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| February 2024
| --