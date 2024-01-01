|
Vittoria Nero d'Avola Tané 2015
Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, carob, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
12 months in barrique, 14 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2024
| --