|
Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico Iri da Iri 2015
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, carob, cocoa, tobacco, mace, licorice, cinnamon, leather, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
24 months in cask, 18 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2019
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --