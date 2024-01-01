Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, banana, tangerine, grapefruit, hazelnut, butter, croissant, honey and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, banana, tangerine, grapefruit, hazelnut, butter, croissant, honey and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.

Part of the base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 36 months. Part of the base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 36 months.

