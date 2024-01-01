|
Trento Riserva Brut Piancastello 2019
Trento (Trentino)
|
Chardonnay, Pinot Nero
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, banana, tangerine, grapefruit, hazelnut, butter, croissant, honey and hints of vanilla.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.
Part of the base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 36 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Broiled crustaceans, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|May 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2013
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2014
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2015
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2017
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2018
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2024
| --