Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

L'Autentica 2014, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

L'Autentica 2014

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Moscato Bianco (70%), Malvasia Bianca (30%)
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score:

(Basilicata)
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and honey followed by aromas of quince jam, date, peach jam, candied fruits, lychee, lavender, citrus fruit peel, dried fig, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet attack with a pleasing crispness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot, lychee and date.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Hard and piquant cheese, Fruit tarts, Confectionery

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

April 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2000        Issue 8, May 2003       --    
2002        November 2004       --    
2003        October 2005       --    
2005        November 2007       --    
2006        January 2011       --    
2007        November 2012       --    
2008        December 2011       --    
2009        November 2012       --    
2013        November 2016       --    
2014        April 2017       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in April?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Barolo wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.