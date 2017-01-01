|
L'Autentica 2014
(Basilicata)
|
Moscato Bianco (70%), Malvasia Bianca (30%)
| Sweet Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and honey followed by aromas of quince jam, date, peach jam, candied fruits, lychee, lavender, citrus fruit peel, dried fig, vanilla and nail polish.
Sweet attack with a pleasing crispness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot, lychee and date.
12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Hard and piquant cheese, Fruit tarts, Confectionery
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|April 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
|
| Issue 8, May 2003
| --
|2002
|
| November 2004
| --
|2003
|
| October 2005
| --
|2005
|
| November 2007
| --
|2006
|
| January 2011
| --
|2007
|
| November 2012
| --
|2008
|
| December 2011
| --
|2009
|
| November 2012
| --
|2013
|
| November 2016
| --
|2014
|
| April 2017
| --