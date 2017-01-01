Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and honey followed by aromas of quince jam, date, peach jam, candied fruits, lychee, lavender, citrus fruit peel, dried fig, vanilla and nail polish. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and honey followed by aromas of quince jam, date, peach jam, candied fruits, lychee, lavender, citrus fruit peel, dried fig, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet attack with a pleasing crispness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Sweet attack with a pleasing crispness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot, lychee and date. Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot, lychee and date.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

