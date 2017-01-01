Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Rosso di Montepulciano Fossolupaio 2015, Bindella (Italy)

Rosso di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (85%), Syrah (15%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry and carnation.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

May 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2007        March 2009       
2008        November 2010       --    
2009        May 2011       --    
2011        December 2012       --    
2012        July 2014       --    
2013        October 2015       --    
2014        March 2016       --    
2015        May 2017       --    

