Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and citrus fruits followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, pineapple, plum and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.

Aged in steel tanks and cask.


