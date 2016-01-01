In order to better evaluate the sensorial profile of the wines while limiting as much as possible the unavoidable wine making interference, we will choose bottles produced with the two grapes alone. This means, moreover, we will choose wines produced in inert containers - steel or cement tanks - while avoiding those fermented or aged in cask. As for Pecorino, our choice will be made for a bottle belonging to the denomination of Offida, the only one recognized as DOCG. (Denominazione d'Origine Controllata e Garantita, Denomination of Controlled and Guaranteed Origin) As for Grillo, this variety is used in many Denominazione d'Origine Controllata of Sicily. In both cases we will make sure the wines to be produced with 100% of the respective grapes, as production disciplinaries provide for the use of small percentages of other grapes. Both wines, belonging to the latest vintage, will be served at a temperature of 10 °C (50 °F) in tasting glasses.

The Color of Offida Pecorino

Our tasting by contrast starts from the evaluation of appearance in both wines. In this first phase of the tasting we will not notice substantial differences, as our grapes - Pecorino and Grillo - tend to make wines with the same hues. Both varieties, in fact, make wines having a straw yellow color - more or less intense - with nuances of the same color as well as greenish yellow hues. Let's evaluate the aspect of Offida Pecorino and pour it in its glass. Let's tilt the glass on a white surface and this will let us see a brilliant and intense straw yellow color. Nuances in this wine, observed towards the opening of the glass, reveal an intense greenish yellow color with straw yellow hints. Let's now pass to the observation of Grillo. The color of this wine - observed at the base of the glass - shows an evident straw yellow hue not so different from Offida Pecorino. Nuances in Grillo are pretty similar to those of the wine from Marches, clearly showing a straw yellow color with greenish hints. The differences will become evident with the analysis of the olfactory profile of the two wines. Pecorino and Grillo make wines expressing to the nose fragrant sensations of flowers and fruits, however of different nature, to which are added distant aromas making the two wines very distant one from each other. Pecorino expresses an olfactory profile mainly developing aromas of apple, pear and plum as well as flower sensations recalling hawthorn and broom, frequently enriched by anise, hazelnut, jasmine and tropical fruit. Wines produced with Grillo too are characterized by aromas recalling fruits such as apple, plum and pear, however here we find evident sensations of citrus fruits, almond and chamomile to which can follow tropical fruits and peach. Both varieties have proven to give valuable results even with the vinification in cask, a procedure enriching wines with more complex sensations and can result pretty harmonious with the characteristics of both grapes. Let's start the evaluation of the olfactory profiles of the wines of our tasting by contrasts from Offida Pecorino. Let's hold the glass in vertical position and, without swirling, proceed with the first smell allowing us to perceive opening aromas. From the glass are perceived intense and clean aromas of apple, pear and plum to which follow the pleasing fragrance of hawthorn. After having swirled the glass, let's proceed with the second smell which will reveal the typical anise aroma as well as jasmine, citrus fruits and hazelnut. Sometimes can be perceived aromas of tropical fruits, in particular pineapple. Let's now pass to the evaluation of Grillo's aromas. The opening of this wine offers to the nose aromas of apple, pear and hawthorn as well as the typical hint of almond. After having swirled the glass, the second smell completes the profile of Grillo with peach, citrus fruits, chamomile, orange blossom and broom. Also in this variety can be perceived aromas of tropical fruits, such as pineapple. Let's now pass to the gustatory evaluation of Pecorino and Grillo, by starting from the white wine from Offida. The attack reveals the strong character of Pecorino, with an evident crispness mitigated by the burning effect of alcohol, giving a good balance. Besides these sensations we can perceive a good roundness, however it is the structure to be mainly noticed. In the mouth are perceived flavors of apple, pear and plum as well as a pleasing hint of anise. Let's now pass to the tasting of Grillo. The attack of this wine is characterized by a good crispness, promptly balanced by alcohol and a pleasing roundness. In the mouth are perceived the flavors of apple, pear and the characteristic hint of almond, offering a good correspondence to the nose. The structure of wines produced with Grillo grape is evidently good, a characteristic contributing to the definition of this wine's character. After having evaluated and compared appearance, aromas and taste of Pecorino and Grillo, we are going to evaluate the final sensations the two wines leave in the mouth after having swallowed them. It is in this phase, in fact, one of the most important factors determining the quality of wine is being evaluated: taste-olfactory persistence. The finish of Offida Pecorino has a good persistence and leaves in the mouth a pleasing sensation of crispness supported by its structure, as well as flavors of apple, pear and plum to which sometimes follow anise. The finish of Grillo is characterized by a pleasing crispness and roundness, in which can be well perceived the burning effect of alcohol. In the mouth can be perceived flavors of apple and plum to which follow almond and citrus fruits. Two beautiful representatives of Italian viticulture, Pecorino and Grillo make interesting wines with huge potentials, grapes with which Marches, Abruzzo and Sicilia can trust for their wine making future.