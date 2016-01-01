Choosing wines produced with Cabernet Franc and Teroldego is easy thanks to their vast production. We will however make sure they are really produced with the two varieties alone. This is particularly true for Cabernet Franc, as it is frequently used blended to other grapes, in particular Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. We will also pay attention on the confusion existing in Italy, where Cabernet Franc is sometimes confused with Carménère. We will also make sure to not choosing a wine generically labeled as Cabernet because they are a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc. For our tasting by contrast we will choose a Teroldego Rotaliano, possibly aged in inert containers. As for Cabernet Franc we will choose a wine from the vast production of Friuli Venezia Giulia, in particular Colli Orientali del Friuli DOC. Both wines must not be older than two years, a fundamental characteristic in order to better appreciate the herbaceous character of Cabernet Franc. The two wines will be served at the temperature of 18 °C (65 °F) in tasting glasses.

The color of Teroldego Rotaliano

Let's pour the two wines in their respective glasses and start our tasting by contrast from the appearance analysis of Colli Orientali del Friuli Cabernet Franc. The color of this wine - observed at the base of the glass - shows an intense ruby red hue and a moderate transparency. Let's now tilt the glass on a white surface - such as, for example, a sheet of paper - and observe the nuance of wine towards the opening of the glass. We see an intense ruby red that, sometimes, can show hints of purple red. Let's now pass to the analysis of Teroldego Rotaliano, by observing the base of the glass. The color of the wine from Trentino shows an intense ruby red hue and a lower transparency than Cabernet Franc. Let's tilt the glass and observe Teroldego's nuances: we will see, once again, a ruby red color with evident purple hints, a confirmation of the good coloring property of this grape. Let's now continue our tasting by contrast with the olfactory profile of Cabernet Franc and Teroldego. Like already said, they are two very different varieties and, in particular, the aromas they express from the glass. Cabernet Franc is famous for its profile having a strong herbaceous character, in which are frequently perceived aromas of green bell pepper, tomato leaf and fresh cut grass. This characteristic is frequently found in young Cabernet Franc wines and - in particular - when the grapes come from territories having a cold climate or when they did not reach full ripeness. With time, in fact, the herbaceous characteristic of the French red is strongly attenuated. Cabernet Franc, of course, is not the expression of herbaceous aromas only: in this grape can also be perceived black berried fruits such as black currant, black cherry, blueberry and plum. Teroldego gives the nose a character clearly oriented to red and black fruits, in particular black cherry, plum and blackberry. Let's proceed with the olfactory evaluation of the wines of our tasting by contrast from Colli Orientali del Friuli Cabernet Franc. The first smell, allowing us to asses the opening of wine, immediately expresses the herbaceous character of this variety. It is in fact perceived the typical aroma of bell pepper as well as the sensations of black cherry, black currant and blueberry. Let's swirl the glass, this will favor the development of other aromas, and do a second smell. The profile of Cabernet Franc is completed by violet, plum and, sometimes, tomato leaf. Let's now pass to the glass of Teroldego Rotaliano and proceed with the first smell. The opening of the red from Trentino is characterized by clean aromas of black cherry, blackberry and plum as well as violet. After having swirled the glass and proceeded with the second smell, the wine completes its profile with raspberry and, sometimes, strawberry and pomegranate. We should now compare the olfactory profile of both wines: the herbaceous character of Cabernet Franc is now more evident thanks to the comparison by contrast. The differences between the two wines are evident also during the phase of gustatory analysis. Let's take a sip of Colli Orientali del Friuli Cabernet Franc and evaluate its attack, that is the first sensations the wine gives to the mouth. We will perceive a character of moderate astringency and a good structure, well supported by a pleasing crispness balanced by the effect of alcohol. The correspondence to the nose is good: the flavors of black cherry, black currant and blueberry are clearly perceptible in the mouth. Let's now pass to the evaluation of Teroldego Rotaliano's opening and take a sip of this wine. The attack of the red from Trentino is characterized by a good structure and proper astringency and, as opposed to the previous wine, we can perceive a rounder sensation and a lesser crispness. In the mouth are clearly perceived the flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum, therefore confirming a good correspondence to the nose. The last phase of our tasting by contrast analyzes the final sensations the wines leave in the mouth, in particular taste-olfactory persistence, one of the main factors determining quality. The finish of Colli Orientali del Friuli Cabernet Franc is characterized by a good taste-olfactory persistence, leaving in the mouth pleasing flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry. Besides this, we will continue perceiving the pleasing sensation of crispness given by the moderate acidity of wine. The finish of Teroldego Rotaliano is persistent as well and in the mouth are perceived pleasing flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum, as well as a sensation of roundness and a fuller body than the previous wine. Finally, let's compare the other gustatory sensations the two wines leave in the mouth, in particular the herbaceous character of Cabernet Franc, a quality perceived in the mouth as well, something not found in Teroldego.