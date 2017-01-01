Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
  Not Just Wine Issue 159, February 2017   
Issue 158, January 2017 

Conero Riserva Campo San Giorgio 2011, Umani Ronchi (Marches, Italy)
Brandy Italiano Millesimato 23 Anni 1991
Villa Zarri (Emilia Romagna)
Trebbiano Romagnolo Wines
Price: € 47.60 - 50cl Score:

Limpid and crystalline, brilliant amber yellow.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of cocoa, honey, candied fruits, hazelnut, tobacco, dried fig, praline, vanilla, cigar box, citrus fruit peel with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.
Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness.
ery persistent finish with long flavors of cocoa, candied fruits, honey and praline.
Distilled in discontinuous "Charentais" alembic still. Created by assembling two brandies made from Trebbiano Romagnolo wines vintage 1991 produced in two different areas. Aged in Limousin and Allier barrels.



Wine Guide Parade

November 2016

The best 15 wines reviewed in our Guide and voted by DiWineTaste readers

Rank Wine, Producer Votes
1 Orvieto Classico Superiore Calcaia 2013, Barberani 7087
2 Verdicchio di Matelica San Vito 2015, Lamelia 6936
3 Soave Classico Costeggiola 2015, Guerrieri Rizzardi 6858
4 Soave Classico Ferra 2014, Guerrieri Rizzardi 6457
5 Orvieto Classico Superiore Castagnolo 2015, Barberani 6451
6 Verdicchio di Matelica 2015, Provima - Produttori Vitivinicoli Matelica 6284
7 Aglianico del Vulture Il Repertorio 2013, Cantine del Notaio 6128
8 Marche Rosso 2015, Provima - Produttori Vitivinicoli Matelica 5664
9 Montefalco Sagrantino Carapace 2012, Tenuta Castelbuono 5354
10 Orvieto Classico Superiore Luigi e Giovanna 2013, Barberani 5225
11 Lizzano Rosso Belvedere 2013, Cantine Lizzano 5118
12 L'Atto 2014, Cantine del Notaio 5033
13 Montefalco Rosso Ziggurat 2012, Tenuta Castelbuono 4963
14 Aglianico del Vulture La Firma 2011, Cantine del Notaio 4712
15 Lizzano Negroamaro Manorossa 2013, Cantine Lizzano 4482




DiWineTaste Polls
What is the best DOC or DOCG Dolcetto?


Other Polls

Can the wine produced with modern technologies be considered genuine?


Other Polls

What kind of wine do you like having in February?


Other Polls

Download DiWineTaste
