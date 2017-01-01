For our tasting by contrast we will choose wines produced in the territory of Etna, as for Nerello Mascalese, and the area of Bolzano - as for Lagrein - possibly made in the area of Gries. In both cases, the general habit is to vinify Nerello Mascalese and Lagrein by using the cask or barrique. In choosing our wines, we will prefer those aged in cask in order to limit, as much as possible, the influence of wood in the organoleptic characteristics of wines. This is particularly true for Nerello Mascalese, because of its crisper and evidently less robust character than Lagrein. It must however be said, in general terms, producers of Nerello Mascalese rarely exceed in the use of wood, in order to keep and enhance the qualities of this grape. We will chose, in any case, wines having not more than two years, therefore pretty young. Nerello Mascalese and Lagrein will be poured in tasting glasses at the temperature of 18 °C (65 °F).

The color of Lagrein: deep and intense ruby red with nuances of ruby-purple red

The evaluation of the wines' appearance is the phase starting our tasting by contrast. The first wine we will examine is Nerello Mascalese, of which we will observe both color and transparency. Let's tilt the glass on a white surface and observe the color at the base. The wine shows a beautiful brilliant ruby red color with a moderate transparency allowing us to clearly see the object put behind the glass. Let's now observe the wine at the opening of the glass - where the liquid mass is thinner - in order to appreciate nuances: the color is a pale ruby red. Let's now pass to the evaluation of Lagrein's appearance. The color of the wine from Alto Adige - observed at the base of the glass - reveals an intense ruby red and a pretty low transparency, completely different from Nerello Mascalese. Also nuances reveal an intense ruby red color, usually getting a purple hue, confirming the clear difference from the Sicilian variety. Nerello Mascalese and Lagrein express to the nose sensations directly recalling red and black fruits, as well as aromas belonging to the world of flowers. The aromas, in general terms, recall fruit and flower even though - in certain cases - are common to both varieties. Nerello Mascalese mainly expresses aromas of red fruits, such as cherry, raspberry and strawberry, to which are added blueberry, plum and the aromas of flowers, such as violet and cyclamen. Lagrein, like to say, expresses a more dense and compact nose, characterized by black fruits, such as black cherry, plum, blackberry and blueberry, as well as sensations recalling violet. Moreover, sometimes in Lagrein can be perceived aromas of raspberry and strawberry, including black currant. Both varieties, like we already said, are well suited for the vinification in wood, therefore in wines produced with these varieties can be perceived the aromas typical of this technique. It should be said, for the vinification of Nerello Mascalese, producers tend not to exceed with the use of wood in order to keep the characteristic crispness. The evaluation of the olfactory profile of the wines of our tasting by contrast starts from Nerello Mascalese produced in the territory of Etna. Let's hold the glass in vertical position and, without swirling, proceed with the first smell in order to evaluate the opening of wine. From the glass are perceived aromas of cherry, plum, blueberry and raspberry, confirming the typical expression of red fruits. After having swirled the glass, the olfactory profile of Nerello Mascalese is completed by violet, cyclamen and strawberry to which is not rare to also perceive rose and geranium. Let's now pass to the evaluation of Lagrein. The opening of the wine from Alto Adige gives the nose aromas of black cherry, plum, blackberry and blueberry, clearly expressing sensations recalling dark fruits. After having swirled the glass, the olfactory profile of Lagrein is completed by violet and, frequently, pomegranate and black currant. Let's now compare the two glass: differences of the wines are clearly evident. Differences between Nerello Mascalese and Lagrein continue to be clearly evident also in the phase of tasting. The first wine of which we will evaluate the gustatory profile is Nerello Mascalese. The attack of the Sicilian wine - that is the sensations perceived at the first sip - is characterized by a pleasing structure in which emerges the typical acidity of this variety. Moreover, it is also perceived a pleasing astringency opposed to the effect of alcohol, as well as a good correspondence to the nose expressed by cherry, blueberry and raspberry. Let's now pass to the evaluation of Lagrein's attack. In the mouth the wine from Alto Adige develops a fuller structure than Nerello Mascalese as well as a more intense sensation of astringency. Crispness is lower than the Sicilian wine, not the effect of alcohol, clearly in good evidence. Correspondence to the nose is very good: black cherry, plum and blackberry are the main flavors of Lagrein perceived in the mouth. Let's now pass to the evaluation of final sensations both wines leave in the mouth after having swallowed them. We will start this phase of the tasting from Nerello Mascalese. The finish of the wine from Etna is characterized by a good persistence, leaving in the mouth pleasing flavors of cherry, blueberry and raspberry, frequently plum as well. It is also clearly perceived the crispness given by acidity, well balanced a pleasing sensation of roundness. The finish of Lagrein has a good persistence and it is perceived a sensation of stronger structure than the previous wine, dominated by an evident astringency. We can perceive - very clean - flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry. Different grapes making different wines, perfect for a study based on contrasts, in order to enhance their respective qualities. Two beautiful expressions of Sicily and Alto Adige, great interpreters of Italian wine making.