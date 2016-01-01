|
L'Autentica 2013
(Basilicata)
Moscato Bianco (70%), Malvasia Bianca (30%)
| Sweet Wine
|Score:
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot followed by aromas of candied fruits, quince jam, peach jam, lychee, honey, date, almond, vanilla, citrus fruit peel, lavender and nail polish.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot.
12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Hard and piquant cheese, Fruit tarts, Confectionery
|Suggested glass
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|November 2016
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
|
| Issue 8, May 2003
| --
|2002
|
| November 2004
| --
|2003
|
| October 2005
| --
|2005
|
| November 2007
| --
|2006
|
| January 2011
| --
|2007
|
| November 2012
| --
|2008
|
| December 2011
| --
|2009
|
| November 2012
| --
|2013
|
| November 2016
| --