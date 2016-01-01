Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot followed by aromas of candied fruits, quince jam, peach jam, lychee, honey, date, almond, vanilla, citrus fruit peel, lavender and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


