Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and candied fruits followed by aromas of dried fig, quince jam, peach jam, lavender, citrus fruit peel, honey, almond, date, lychee, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and candied fruits.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


