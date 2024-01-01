|
L'Autentica 2021
(Basilicata)
|
Moscato Bianco (70%), Malvasia Bianca (30%)
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig followed by aromas of date, candied fruits, quince jam, peach jam, lavender, almond, anise, citrus fruit peel, honey, vanilla and nail polish.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig.
12 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Hard and piquant cheese, Fruit tarts, Confectionery
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|January 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 8, May 2003
| --
|2002
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2004
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2005
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2007
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2011
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2012
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2011
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2012
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2024
| --