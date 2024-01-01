Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig followed by aromas of date, candied fruits, quince jam, peach jam, lavender, almond, anise, citrus fruit peel, honey, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig.

12 months in barrique.


