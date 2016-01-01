Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry followed by aromas of strawberry, raspberry, cyclamen, plum, rose and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry.

12 months in cask.


