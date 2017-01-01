Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Terre di San Leonardo 2014, Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

Terre di San Leonardo 2014

Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

(Trentino)
Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Merlot (40%), Carmenère (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, iris, chocolate, tobacco, bell pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.

18 months in cask, 6 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 13%

Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

February 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005        May 2010       --    
2009        June 2012       --    
2011        October 2014       --    
2012        February 2016       --    
2013        January 2017       --    
2014        February 2018       --    

Other Tenuta San Leonardo's wines 


