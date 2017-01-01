|
Terre di San Leonardo 2014
(Trentino)
Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Merlot (40%), Carmenère (10%)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, iris, chocolate, tobacco, bell pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.
18 months in cask, 6 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 13%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| May 2010
| --
|2009
|
| June 2012
| --
|2011
|
| October 2014
| --
|2012
|
| February 2016
| --
|2013
|
| January 2017
| --
|2014
|
| February 2018
| --