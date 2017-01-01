Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, iris, chocolate, tobacco, bell pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.

18 months in cask, 6 months in barrique.


