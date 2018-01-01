Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of citrus fruits, kiwi, pear, jasmine, yeast, hawthorn and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of citrus fruits, kiwi, pear, jasmine, yeast, hawthorn and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, kiwi and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, kiwi and plum.

The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, referments in bottle on its lees for 36 months. The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, referments in bottle on its lees for 36 months.

