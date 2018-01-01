|
Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Brut Roncà 36 Mesi 2013
Lessini (Veneto)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of citrus fruits, kiwi, pear, jasmine, yeast, hawthorn and hazelnut.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, kiwi and plum.
The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, referments in bottle on its lees for 36 months.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Aperitifs, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|October 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| June 2015
| --
|2012
|
| August 2017
| --
|2013
|
| October 2018
| --