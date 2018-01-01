Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Brut Roncà 36 Mesi 2013, Fattori (Italy)

Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Brut Roncà 36 Mesi 2013

Fattori (Italy)

Lessini (Veneto)
Durella
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Lessini (Veneto)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of citrus fruits, kiwi, pear, jasmine, yeast, hawthorn and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, kiwi and plum.

The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, referments in bottle on its lees for 36 months.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Aperitifs, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

October 2018


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2010        June 2015       --    
2012        August 2017       --    
2013        October 2018       --    

Other Fattori's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in October?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What do you think about rose wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In what moment of the day do you usually drink wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2018 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.