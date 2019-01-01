Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, kiwi and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, citron, peach, plum, jasmine, broom and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, kiwi and citron.

The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, referments in bottle on its lees for 36 months.


