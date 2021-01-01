Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, broom, pear, kiwi, grapefruit, hazelnut and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.

The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, then referments in bottle on its lees for 36 months.


