  Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Brut Roncà 36 Mesi 2015, Fattori (Italy)

Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Brut Roncà 36 Mesi 2015

Fattori (Italy)

Lessini (Veneto)
Durella
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Lessini (Veneto)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, broom, pear, kiwi, grapefruit, hazelnut and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.

The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, then referments in bottle on its lees for 36 months.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Aperitifs, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

August 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2010   ✧✧✧     June 2015       --    
2012   ✧✧✧     August 2017       --    
2013   ✧✧✧✧     October 2018       --    
2014   ✧✧✧✧     September 2019       --    
2015   ✧✧✧✧     August 2021       --    

Other Fattori's wines 


