|
Offida Pecorino Colle Vecchio 2016
Offida (Marches)
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of medlar, pear, bergamot, hazelnut, pineapple, chamomile, mint and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and bergamot.
6 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with fish, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| January 2012
| --
|2010
|
| January 2012
| --
|2011
|
| September 2012
|
|2012
|
| October 2013
| --
|2013
|
| January 2015
| --
|2014
|
| January 2017
| --
|2015
|
| February 2018
| --
|2016
|
| December 2018
| --