Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of medlar, pear, bergamot, hazelnut, pineapple, chamomile, mint and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of medlar, pear, bergamot, hazelnut, pineapple, chamomile, mint and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and bergamot. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and bergamot.

6 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle. 6 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.

