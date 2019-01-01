Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Vermentino 2017, Moris Farms (Italy)

Vermentino 2017

Moris Farms (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Vermentino (90%), Viogner (10%)
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Fried fish, Fish and crustaceans appetizers, Sauteed fish, Pasta with fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

January 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004        November 2005       --    
2007        September 2008       --    
2008        February 2010       --    
2009        February 2011       --    
2010        February 2012       --    
2011        May 2012       --    
2012        November 2013       --    
2013        June 2014       --    
2014        May 2015       --    
2015        May 2016       --    
2016        June 2017       --    
2017        January 2019       --    

Other Moris Farms's wines 


Wine List



