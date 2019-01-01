Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.


