|
Vermentino 2017
(Tuscany)
|
Vermentino (90%), Viogner (10%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fried fish, Fish and crustaceans appetizers, Sauteed fish, Pasta with fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| November 2005
| --
|2007
|
| September 2008
| --
|2008
|
| February 2010
| --
|2009
|
| February 2011
| --
|2010
|
| February 2012
| --
|2011
|
| May 2012
| --
|2012
|
| November 2013
| --
|2013
|
| June 2014
| --
|2014
|
| May 2015
| --
|2015
|
| May 2016
| --
|2016
|
| June 2017
| --
|2017
|
| January 2019
| --