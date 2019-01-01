|
Barbera d'Alba Superiore La Marchesa 2016
Barbera d'Alba (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, menthol and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.
16 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|June 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
|
| March 2017
|
|2015
|
| April 2018
| --
|2016
|
| June 2019
| --