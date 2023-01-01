|
Barbera d'Alba Superiore La Marchesa 2018
Barbera d'Alba (Piedmont)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, pomegranate, blackberry, arbutus berry, tobacco, chocolate, face powder, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
2 years in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2017
| ✧✧✧✧
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2018
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2022
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2023
| --