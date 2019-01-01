Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Moscato di Sardegna Passito Nuali 2015, Siddura (Italy)

Moscato di Sardegna Passito Nuali 2015

Siddura (Italy)

Moscato di Sardegna (Sardinia)
Moscato Bianco
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Moscato di Sardegna (Sardinia)
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and peach jam followed by aromas of quince jam, candied fruits, lychee, honey, citrus fruit peel, dried fig, dried rose, date, thyme and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and lychee.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Dried fruit and jam tarts, Confectionery, Piquant cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 15 °C
(59 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

June 2019


