|
Moscato di Sardegna Passito Nuali 2021
Moscato di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Moscato Bianco
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, dried apricot and date followed by aromas of dried fig, quince jam peach jam, lychee, citrus fruit peel, lavender, honey, candied fruits, thyme and nail polish.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, dried apricot and date.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Dried fruit and jam tarts, Confectionery, Piquant cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|January 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2024
| --