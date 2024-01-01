Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, dried apricot and date followed by aromas of dried fig, quince jam peach jam, lychee, citrus fruit peel, lavender, honey, candied fruits, thyme and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, dried apricot and date.

Aged in steel tanks.


