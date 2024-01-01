Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22

  Moscato di Sardegna Passito Nuali 2021, Siddura (Italy)

Moscato di Sardegna (Sardinia)
Moscato Bianco
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, dried apricot and date followed by aromas of dried fig, quince jam peach jam, lychee, citrus fruit peel, lavender, honey, candied fruits, thyme and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, dried apricot and date.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12%

Dried fruit and jam tarts, Confectionery, Piquant cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

January 2024


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2015   ✧✧✧✧     June 2019       --    
2016   ✧✧✧✧✧     November 2019       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     January 2021       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     January 2024       --    

Other Siddura's wines 


