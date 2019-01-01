|
La Raccolta 2018
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico, Chardonnay, Moscato Bianco, Malvasia Bianca, Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Pale golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, pear and acacia followed by aromas of apple, pineapple, lily of the valley, tangerine, grapefruit, broom, moss and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| March 2010
| --
|2009
|
| December 2011
| --
|2010
|
| December 2011
| --
|2011
|
| November 2012
| --
|2018
|
| November 2019
| --