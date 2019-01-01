Pale golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Pale golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, pear and acacia followed by aromas of apple, pineapple, lily of the valley, tangerine, grapefruit, broom, moss and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks.


