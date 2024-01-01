Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, peach and nettle followed by aromas of acacia, broom, lily of the valley, pear, pineapple, apple, grapefruit and elder flower.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.


