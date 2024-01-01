|
La Raccolta 2022
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico, Chardonnay, Fiano, Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, peach and nettle followed by aromas of acacia, broom, lily of the valley, pear, pineapple, apple, grapefruit and elder flower.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2010
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2011
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2011
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2012
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --