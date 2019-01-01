Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, plum, tobacco, face powder, chocolate, cinnamon, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, plum, tobacco, face powder, chocolate, cinnamon, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and blackberry.

20 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. 20 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

