|
Montefalco Rosso Riserva 2016
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Merlot (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, plum, tobacco, face powder, chocolate, cinnamon, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and blackberry.
20 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| January 2010
| --
|2007
|
| January 2012
| --
|2008
|
| July 2012
| --
|2009
|
| April 2015
| --
|2010
|
| April 2015
| --
|2011
|
| February 2017
|
|2013
|
| September 2017
| --
|2015
|
| August 2018
| --
|2016
|
| December 2019
| --