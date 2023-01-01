|
Montefalco Rosso Riserva 2019
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Merlot (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, black currant, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, face powder, leather, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
20 months in barrique, at least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2010
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2012
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2012
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2015
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2015
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2018
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2023
| --