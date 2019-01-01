Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Cuvée Secrète 2017, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Cuvée Secrète 2017

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

(Umbria)
n.d.
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Umbria)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of pear, peach, broom, plum, gooseberry, anise, bergamot, jasmine, acacia honey, white pepper, mineral and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and peach.

6 months in barrique, at least 4 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with meat, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Legume soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

December 2019

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2012        May 2014       
2013        April 2015       --    
2014        March 2016       --    
2015        February 2017       --    
2017        December 2019       --    

Other Arnaldo Caprai's wines 


