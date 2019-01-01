Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of pear, peach, broom, plum, gooseberry, anise, bergamot, jasmine, acacia honey, white pepper, mineral and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and peach.

6 months in barrique, at least 4 months in bottle.


