Cuvée Secrète 2017
(Umbria)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of pear, peach, broom, plum, gooseberry, anise, bergamot, jasmine, acacia honey, white pepper, mineral and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and peach.
6 months in barrique, at least 4 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta with meat, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Legume soups
Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
December 2019
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
2012
|
May 2014
|
2013
|
April 2015
--
2014
|
March 2016
--
2015
|
February 2017
--
2017
|
December 2019
--