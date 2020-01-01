Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Villa Gresti 2015, Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

Villa Gresti 2015

Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

(Trentino)
Merlot (90%), Carmenère (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Trentino)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, violet, raspberry, iris, face powder, cyclamen, chocolate, tobacco, bell pepper, cinnamon, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

14 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

May 2020


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2000        Issue 17, March 2004       --    
2001        Issue 42, June 2006       --    
2003        Issue 53, June 2007       --    
2004        August 2008       
2005        August 2009       --    
2006        June 2012       --    
2008        October 2014       --    
2010        February 2016       --    
2011        January 2017       --    
2013        February 2018       --    
2014        December 2018       --    
2015        May 2020       --    

