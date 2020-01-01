Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Federico II 2018, Montecappone (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Federico II 2018

Montecappone (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score:

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of citrus fruits, plum, hawthorn, peach, anise, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and almond.

5 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed meat, Fried fish

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

November 2020


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2016        February 2019       --    
2017        March 2020       --    
2018        November 2020       --    

