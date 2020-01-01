|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Federico II 2018
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of citrus fruits, plum, hawthorn, peach, anise, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and almond.
5 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed meat, Fried fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|November 2020
|Other Vintages
