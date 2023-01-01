|
Montefalco Rosso Vigna Flaminia-Maremmana 2020
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Canaiolo Nero (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of geranium, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, hay and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
14 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat, Broiled meat and barbecue
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2012
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2014
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2015
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2018
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2023
| --