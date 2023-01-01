Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citron and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, passion fruit, apple, pear, grapefruit, plum, peach, hazelnut, butter, croissant, flint and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, citron and passion fruit.

Fermented in barrique, 12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


