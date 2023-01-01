Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Valle d'Aosta Chardonnay Cuvée Bois 2020, Les Crêtes (Italy)

Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citron and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, passion fruit, apple, pear, grapefruit, plum, peach, hazelnut, butter, croissant, flint and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, citron and passion fruit.

Fermented in barrique, 12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

March 2023


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008   ✧✧✧✧✧     October 2011       --    
2013   ✧✧✧✧✧     December 2015       --    
2015   ✧✧✧✧✧     December 2017       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧✧     November 2020       --    
2020   ✧✧✧✧✧     March 2023       --    

Other Les Crêtes's wines 


